Marco Silva Labels Everton's Win Against Brighton as 'Best Performance at Home This Season'

Everton manager Marco Silva was delighted with his side's 3-1 win against Brighton, describing it as their 'best performance at home this season'.

A Richarlison brace and Seamus Coleman strike were enough for the Toffees to claim all three points at Goodison Park, with Lewis Dunk's equaliser in the first half proving to be little more than consolation for the visitors come full-time.

The win for Everton was their fourth in their last five games in the Premier League, as Silva paid tribute to his side's display after the game.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Speaking post-match, as quoted by Sky Sports, he said: "It was a pleasure to see how we played and how we won the game. Honestly, we really deserved the three points and, in my opinion, it was our best performance at home this season.

"We had a very good 30 minutes at the start of the first half, we started quick, played in our way with confidence and played it forward every time. From the sixth minute, we created chances to score.

FULL-TIME Everton 3-1 Brighton



Richarlison stars as he nets twice to inspire Everton to victory#EVEBHA pic.twitter.com/5uu88hQajO — Premier League (@premierleague) November 3, 2018

"A good performance, a very good second half again, we had three goals but we created more chances to score as well."

Everton remain in ninth place following the win, and will be full of confidence for their next fixture, which is away to a Chelsea side that have made a strong start to this season.

One player that Silva reserved individual praise for was Richarlison, who scored two on the day playing as a centre forward, leaving the Everton manager happy with the contribution he made during the game.

6 - Richarlison has now scored more goals in nine Premier League games this season (6) than he did in 38 last term (5). Overtaken. #EVEBHA https://t.co/Z5I5dEl9TB — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) November 3, 2018

He added: "When a striker scores twice in a game, it is always a big contribution. It is important, not just for him, but for all of our strikers and forwards, that they can score, but it is also important to have confidence."