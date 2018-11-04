Martin Keown Singles Out Mohamed Salah For Criticism Following Their 1-1 Draw Against Arsenal

Following Liverpool's 1-1 draw with Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday evening, Martin Keown gave Mohamed Salah a verbal lashing for his sub-par performance for the Reds.

Liverpool's front three have not been on the same electric form as they were throughout the majority of last season and they struggled yet again against Arsenal. Perhaps suffering from the most dramatic dip in form is Salah, who finished the last campaign with 44 goals in all competitions.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

However, the Egyptian was poor against the Gunners and Martin Keown was quick to point this out on BT Sport. He said that Salah "doesn't look the real deal for me" and that it seems like the Liverpool forward "doesn't want to get hurt" when he plays, as reported by This Is Futbol.

Keown then pondered whether the shoulder dislocation which Salah suffered in last season's Champions League final against Real Madrid has had a greater effect than might have been expected. The former Arsenal defender believes that Salah "doesn't look the same player" as last season.

Mo Salah VS the Big teams this Season:



Man City 0 Goals

Chelsea 0 Goals

Chelsea( league cup) 0 Goals

Tottenham 0 Goals

Arsenal 0 Goals

PSG 0 Goals

Napoli 0 Goals pic.twitter.com/8UQ8a5lM3W — FootballFunnys (@FootballFunnnys) November 3, 2018

Having registered five goals in 11 league matches thus far, Salah's goal-scoring statistics are by no means terrible, but his performances have not lived up to those of last season yet.

Salah started the season in disappointing fashion and it often seems as though the pacy Egyptian is suffering from a lack of confidence this campaign. Where he would instinctively shoot last season, he takes an extra touch and the opportunity to score passes him by.

Having spent the most money of all the Premier League clubs in the summer, splashing out on £177m worth of new personnel, Liverpool's ambition this season must be the Premier League title.

DANIEL LEAL-OLIVAS/GettyImages

However, whilst Sadio Mané and Roberto Firmino are more than capable of covering for Salah's current lack of goals, if the Egyptian cannot find his form soon then the Reds' title aspirations may well take a sizeable hit.

Next up for Jürgen Klopp's side in the league is a home fixture against a relegation-battling Fulham side, who are leaking goals for fun this season. This could well be the game for Liverpool's forwards to gather some much needed confidence in front of goal, as chances should be aplenty.