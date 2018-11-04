Mauricio Pochettino Admits He’s ‘Worried’ After Mousa Dembele Injures Ankle at Wolves

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has admitted that he is 'a little bit worried' about the injury sustained to Mousa Dembele during Spurs’ 3-2 win at Wolves.

The Belgian midfielder was forced off after just six minutes with an ankle injury, and after the game Pochettino addressed the media admitting his concerns about the injury sustained to the 31-year-old.

"We don't know, but we are a little bit worried. We'll see. I don't want to say anything because we need to assess him tomorrow and of course Monday,” said the Spurs boss.

The Tottenham manager was forced to change his game plan early as a result of Dembele’s early exit - electing to replace the Belgian with the more attacking Heung-Min Son.





“It was a little bit of a shame because it's not only that we changed the plan after five minutes, but for him we feel sorry for him and we hope that it's not a big issue,” added Pochettino, as quoted by Football London.

6 years at the club today! Thanks for all your support so far 🙌🏽 #COYS pic.twitter.com/6zz788CCht — Mousa Dembélé (@mousadembele) August 29, 2018

Dembele joined Spurs in 2012 in a £17m move from fellow London side Fulham, and has been ever-present this season for Pochettino’s men - only missing the 1-0 win over Cardiff due to a thigh problem.

The north London club are ruing not recruiting anyone in the summer, with a growing injury list including English midfielder Eric Dier exposing the Argentinian’s thin squad.





Next up for Tottenham is the must-win Champions League clash with PSV Eindhoven on Tuesday night, although it looks likely they will be without Dembele.