Report Claims Bayern Munich Have Joined the Race to Sign Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey

German giants Bayern Munich are said to have joined the race to snap up Aaron Ramsey when his contract expires with Arsenal next summer.

The Welsh midfielder has been in talks with the club over an extension to his current deal, but reports suggest that both parties cannot come to an agreement and that Arsenal are now prepared to let Ramsey leave on a free deal next summer.

A whole host of teams have previously expressed an interest in signing the 27-year-old, including Manchester United and Liverpool, but a new contender has now joined the hunt.

According to the Daily Express, Bayern Munich have expressed an interest in Ramsey and are looking to sit down with him to discuss a potential deal as soon as they are allowed under FIFA rules early in the new year.

Bayern's midfield has looked a little thin on the ground recently and if the Bavarians don't wish to exercise their right to buy Real Madrid loanee James Rodriguez, then Ramsey may be viewed as a direct replacement.

This news may come as a blow to the likes of Manchester United, who have had identified Ramsey as a top transfer target.

Ramsey's international boss Ryan Giggs has already had his say on the rumours surrounding the midfielder, telling Sky Sports: “He won't be short of offers as he's a talented player,





“He's one of those players that, if he plays a full season, will get 10-15 goals from midfield and that's a very attractive player to have in any side.

“He's friends with Gareth Bale so obviously he'll be able to tell him what it's like to play abroad and Aaron's certainly got the talent to play anywhere in Europe but that will totally be his decision.

“As long as he's playing regular football, that's all I really care about.”