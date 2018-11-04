Report Outlines Rafa Benitez's Requirements as Contract Talks With Newcastle Gather Pace

With Newcastle set to offer Rafa Benitez a five-year deal to remain at St James' Park, the Spanish manager has revealed what it will take to convince him to stay.

After Newcastle's miraculous 2017/18 season which saw them finish 10th in the Premier League, defying all expectations, the Magpies have struggled to get going this campaign.

Having won their first game of the season on Saturday with a 1-0 victory over Watford, Benitez's side are now 17th in the table, but could be overtaken by Fulham on Monday night. One of the reasons for Newcastle's poor start has been their lack of activity in the summer transfer market, in which they spent a mere £22.5m.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

It is partly because of this that Benitez is stalling on committing his future to the club. It is believed that the Spanish manager is less preoccupied with the salary he is being offered than with the future aspirations of the club's owner, Mike Ashley, according to Chronicle Live.

The deal Newcastle's manager has been offered would reportedly put him in the top six of highest paid managers in the Premier League. However, Benitez wants assurances over the club's academy, training ground and transfer plans.

Despite protests surrounding his ownership of the Magpies, there have been signs of encouragement from Mike Ashley in recent weeks.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

The Newcastle owner ended his long absence from St James' Park six games ago and has been present for the Magpies' games ever since.

It was also revealed that, after Newcastle's 1-0 victory over Watford, Ashley went down to the dressing room to congratulate the players and Rafa Benitez for ending their ten-game run without a win in the Premier League.

There is belief that these recent actions may signify a change in Ashley's attitude and may go some way to convincing Benitez to sign a new contract with the club.

Despite Newcastle's poor start to the Premier League campaign, it is believed that neither Mike Ashley nor Lee Charnley, the club's managing director, ever considered sacking Benitez. Instead, they are trusting the Spaniard to guide Newcastle to Premier League safety once more.

I make that Rafa Benitez’s 5️⃣0️⃣th win as Newcastle United manager today. #NUFC — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) November 3, 2018

However, the Magpies' gaffer has made it clear that Newcastle's Premier League status may well depend on who they bring in during the January transfer window and that his signing of a new contract would not enhance their chances of escaping the drop.

With personal terms already agreed, it is now up to Ashley and the Newcastle board to match Benitez's ambition and put their money where their mouth is.

With a routine transfer meeting scheduled to take place next month, that could well be the time that Benitez finds out whether his demands will be taken seriously.