Wayne Rooney 'to Captain England' Against USA in Shock Return to International Football

Wayne Rooney is reportedly set for a return to international football, with Gareth Southgate set to select the striker as his captain for the upcoming fundraising friendly with the USA.

The 33-year-old made his last appearance for England in a 3-0 win over Scotland in November 2016, before announcing his international retirement in August 2017. However, since leaving Everton to join Major League Soccer side DC United, Rooney has netted an impressive 12 goals and carried his new side to the playoffs - though they would ultimately be knocked out in the first round.

News of Rooney's international return comes from The Sun, who state that Rooney will be given the chance to captain England against the USA on 15 November. The match will raise money for several charities, one of which is the Wayne Rooney Foundation, which aims to help support disadvantaged and vulnerable children.

The match is set to give Rooney the international send off that he deserves. A source told The Sun: “It will give England fans the chance to say a fond farewell to a much-loved player while raising money for worthwhile causes.”

He is now set to earn his 120th cap for the Three Lions, moving him just five appearances behind Peter Shilton, whose 125 appearances is an England record. However, he is unlikely to move any closer to Shilton, with this upcoming appearance set to be a one-off occurrence.





It is hoped that the match will prove to be a fitting end to Rooney's illustrious England career. The former Everton and Manchester United striker is England's record goalscorer, netting an impressive 53 goals in his 119 appearances for his country.

He represented England at three World Cup tournaments, alongside three European Championships, in his sublime 14-year international career. Rooney is easily one of England's greatest ever players and, should he return for the friendly against the USA, many fans will be incredibly eager to see the striker once again.