Barcelona Tipped to 'Offer' Summer Flop to Chelsea as Part of Renewed Willian Pursuit

Barcelona have been tipped to reignite their pursuit of Chelsea winger Willian and could even offer Malcom as a makeweight, after the 21-year-old has failed to establish himself at Camp Nou.

Barcelona were keen on Willian in summer and Chelsea were reported to have turned down a bid of 'in excess of £55m' for the Brazilian international in late July.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The Spanish champions later hijacked Roma's deal for Malcom following his emergence at Bordeaux, but the 21-year-old has so far been a peripheral figure, making just two substitute appearances in La Liga and not even making the bench in four of the last five league games.

A report from Spanish network LaSexta suggests that Barça are still eyeing a move for Willian in the region of €50m (£43.7m) to €80m (£69.9m). It is further claimed that the price could be lowered because Barça are willing to include Malcom in part-exchange.

Willian, who will celebrate his 31st birthday at the start of next season, is proving once more to be a valuable member of the Chelsea squad this season. He has started nine of the club's 11 Premier League game and is also heavily involved in the Europa League and Carabao Cup.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

If there is truth to the rumour it would be a rather sad representation of the change at Barça, from a club so celebrated for its development of young talents to one willing to dispense with a player with lots of future potential in favour of a 'win now at all costs' mentality.