Chris Smalling Hails Return of 'Ferguson Attitude' in Manchester United's New Comeback Kings

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Chris Smalling has claimed that Manchester United's recent comebacks have shown the 'attitude' of the Sir Alex Ferguson era at last. 

United fell behind in three of their last four Premier League games, but emerged with three wins and a draw – only denied a perfect four from four by an injury time Ross Barkley equaliser at Stamford Bridge. 

Asked after a 2-1 comeback win over Bournemouth this weekend if the current mood reminded him of his three seasons spent at United under Ferguson, Smalling said: “Yes, we’re showing that attitude – never giving in and you can see that coming out. No matter how bad that first half was, that second half we all believed we can go and win. It’s a great feeling and it’s bringing us closer together.”

The former Fulham defender called on his teammates to pull together as they come into a difficult week which sees them go away to Juventus and Premier League leaders Manchester City

“This is a club that is talked about more than any other club," he said, "and I think we as players need to stick together and ride out the tough times and stay together in the good and try to keep them flowing as much as we can.

“The start of our season has put us in that position and we as players have to stand tall and the spotlight will be on us because we are supposed to be in the top four and we are not right now. We are doing everything we can to get there.”

