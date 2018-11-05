German Report Alleges 4 Bayern Munich Players Plotting to Get Manager Niko Kovac Sacked

Four of Bayern Munich's senior players are actively trying to get head coach Niko Kovac fired, according to a report from Germany.

Die Roten's dressing room is thought to be in disarray at the moment, while results haven't been as positive as they have been in previous seasons.

The team are currently third in the Bundesliga, four points behind leaders Borussia Dortmund after losing twice and drawing a further two games from their first ten played.

Per Kicker as cited by AS, Arjen Robben, Mats Hummels, Thomas Muller and Frank Ribery are all averse to Kovac's methods.

The quartet have had their playing time reduced by the new boss this season and discontent at the club was accentuated by Muller's wife, who posted an Instagram story in which she criticised Kovac's decisions to leave the Germany international on the bench in the 1-1 Freiburg draw.

She has since apologised to Bayern but the apology has done little to quell the talk.

The aforementioned players are also reported to lack respect for sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic, whom they don't take seriously due to his perceived lack of experience and personality.

Despite the players' desires, Kicker allege the quartet have been limiting their efforts in games in the hope it may result in Kovac's departure from the Bundesliga champions.

The team drew 1-1 with Freiburg on Saturday and have a huge match against Dortmund this coming weekend after their Champions League tie with AEK Athens on Wednesday.