'Groundhog Day': Liverpool Fans Fear for Sadio Mane's Future Following New Contract Comments

Liverpool fans have become worried about Sadio Mane’s Anfield future after the Reds winger deflected questions about how long he will remain in Merseyside.

Concerns have grown after Mane’s comments to the Liverpool Echo. The Senegalese winger is tied down at Liverpool till 2021, but Anfield bosses want to extend Mane’s deal now to prevent trouble in the coming years. As of yet, however, no new deal has been agreed.

Mane seemed to shy away from questions regarding his future stating via the Echo: “I am more focused on the games, things like contracts I leave with my agent. I am happy and concentrating on giving my best for my teammates, my manager and the fans.”

If Mane were to leave it would be a massive blow to Jürgen’s Klopp side. He has been an integral part of Klopp’s attacking front three, consisting of Mane, Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino. Their attacking exploits inspired Liverpool to a top four finish in the Premier League and a Champions League final last season.

Mane has been in impressive form so far this season for the Reds, scoring six goals from ten games in the Premier League. He has also scored once in the Champions League as he continues to prove how vital he is to Liverpool’s set-up.

He didn’t say anything about his contract. He diverted it by saying that’s for his agent to deal with. Standard player response from someone keeping his options open. — Roystan Stockil (@RoystanStockil) November 4, 2018

Emre Can said the same thing — Shaun McGrath (@ShaunGrath) November 4, 2018

He's obviously wanting out. — Mick Thomas (@MickThomas16) November 4, 2018

Ground hog day.......that is EXACTLY what Can used to say (about his agent dealing with the contract) — mmm (@roscoe_2000) November 4, 2018

Mane’s last appearance came in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw with Arsenal on Saturday. James Milner had put Liverpool ahead just after half time following some poor goalkeeping from Bernd Leno. Alexandre Lacazette scored eight minutes from time to salvage a point from the Gunners

Mane’s next game will most likely come against Red Star Belgrade on Champions League duty, as Liverpool look to qualify for the round of 16.