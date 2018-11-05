Liverpool Defender Joe Gomez Reveals Prediction About Arsenal's Premier League Title Chances

By 90Min
November 05, 2018

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez says he expects Arsenal to challenge for the Premier League title after the Reds' 1-1 draw against the Gunners on Saturday evening. 

Jurgen Klopp's side were denied all three points at the Emirates Stadium when Alexandre Lacazette's late strike cancelled out James Milner's opener after 61 minutes.

Arsenal FC v Liverpool FC - Premier League

The result means the Reds remain unbeaten in the league this season, while Unai Emery's men have not tasted defeat in their last 13 outings in all competitions.


Centre back Gomez, who played alongside Virgil van Dijk against Arsenal, was complimentary towards the London club after their weekend encounter. 


"Arsenal are definitely going to be up there [challenging for the Premier League title]," said Gomez, as quoted by the Daily Star.

FBL-ENG-PR-ARSENAL-LIVERPOOL

"They are a good side and they have shown that with the run they have been on. They have all the tools to be contending. They played some good football and there were spells in the game when we had to rough it out and try to defend.


“It's a sign of a good team because not many teams can do that to us and make us feel that way."

Manchester City currently top the Premier League table with 29 points from 11 matches following their 6-1 win over Mark Hughes' Southampton on Sunday afternoon.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Fifth placed Arsenal are six points behind City, who are the only side to have stopped the free-scoring London club from finding the back of the net this season when they beat them 2-0 in August. 

