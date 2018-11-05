Mauricio Pochettino Just Happy to Have 'House of Cards' Back as He Plays Down Spurs Problems

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettinho hasn't been shy in hiding his discontent regarding the team this season. But he claims to be in a happy place now that his favourite show is back.

The Argentinian is apparently a huge fan of Netflix original series House of Cards, which is back for a sixth season.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

It has been a topsy-turvy season for Pochettino, given that no signings were made in the summer, their stadium rebuild is taking longer than expected and the team is on the brink of Champions League elimination.

However, they have gotten off to their best-ever start to a Premier League campaign, even with Harry Kane not up to his usual tricks just yet.

#thfc Pochettino: "It’s a weird season but I look so happy now because the new season of House Of Cards has started. Yesterday I watched three episodes. I think it represents very well how we are. Sometimes football is so political, and it’s going in this direction.” — Ben Pearce (@BenPearceSpurs) November 5, 2018

It is believed that the manager is looking to leave the club after he claimed that their loss to Manchester City brought about the worst feeling of his five-year Tottenham stint. But, with House of Cards back, his mood has brightened.

"It’s a weird season because I’m so happy now because I’ve started the new series of House of Cards," Poschettino told reporters ahead of Tuesday's important match against Dutch side PSV Eindhoven, per Standard Sport.

"I watched three episodes. I learn a lot. It’s similar. It represents very well how we are. Sometimes football is so political."

Pochettino has been a bit unorthodox in press conferences this season. Back in September, he compared his side's European experience to a cow observing a train.