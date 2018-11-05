Maurizio Sarri Insists Chelsea 'Need to Improve' Despite Defeating Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday

Maurizio Sarri has implored his Chelsea side to sharpen up despite dispatching Crystal Palace 3-1 on Sunday evening.

A brace from Alvaro Morata and a late strike from Pedro proved to be enough for the Blues, who extended their unbeaten league start to 11 games with the win.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

However, they weren't at their best for large portions of the game - something Sarri was quick to elude to after the game.

“We need to improve from a tactical point of view,” Sarri stated, as per the Independent.

“In the first 15 minutes of the second half, we were not compact. In the defensive phase, we need to improve. When we can’t cover the ball in the opponent’s half, we are in trouble.”

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

The win moves Chelsea into second place in the league, level on points with Liverpool and just two points behind league leaders Manchester City. Despite this, Sarri insisted that his side are still strides behind their potential title rivals.

“From the first day, Manchester City and Liverpool are at the moment a step ahead of us.

“When I arrived, the gap from last season was 30 points. It is difficult to think you can recover this gap in one season or six months. We need to improve more, because we are doing well."

Great job!! Great win at home with our fans!! Happy to score again!! Go Chelsea!! 🔵🔵⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/ELrG1Z2uas — Álvaro Morata (@AlvaroMorata) November 4, 2018

Morata's brace means that he has now bagged four goals in his last five Premier League matches. Whilst Sarri was pleased with the Spaniard's notable improvement, he added that the striker still needs to improve.

“Alvaro has improved in the last month: improved his confidence, improved his personality, improved also from the technical point of view.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

"Now he's able to play more with the team. But I think also that Alvaro has a very great physical and technical potential, so I think he can improve more."