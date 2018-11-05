Tottenham vs PSV Preview: How to Watch, Live Stream, Kick Off Time & Team News

Tottenham welcome PSV Eindhoven to Wembley on Tuesday in a must win game for the north London side.

Spurs have dropped points late on in the competition this year, losing 2-1 to Inter as well as conceding in the dying embers as PSV stole a 2-2 draw in the reverse fixture two weeks ago.

Those two results, sandwiched between a 4-2 loss to Barcelona, mean Spurs must win this Group B clash at all costs. Failure to do so would make it an almost impossible task to qualify for the last 16 of the Champions League.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

How to Watch





When Is it Played? Tuesday 6 November What Time is Kick Off? 20:00 (BST) Where Is it Played? Wembley Stadium TV Channel/Live Stream? BT Sport 2 Referee? Ivan Kružliak

Team News

Tottenham have much bigger problems than their Dutch counterparts, with injuries and suspensions galore. Spurs will be without the suspended Hugo Lloris after his sending off in Eindhoven.

They will also be without the injured Mousa Dembele, who took a knock to his ankle at the weekend against Wolves. Eric Dier, Danny Rose, Jan Vertonghen and Victor Wanyama will all be unavailable also.

VI-Images/GettyImages

However, there is good news for Spurs as Christian Eriksen played half an hour at the weekend and is pushing for a start on Tuesday night. Dele Alli should also be fit enough to take a place amongst the substitutes after a spell on the sidelines.

PSV only have one injury concern, with Ryan Thomas set to miss out. Steven Bergwijn missed the 2-2 draw but featured against Vitesse and should start in place of Donyell Malen on the left wing.

Predicted Lineups





Tottenham Gazzaniga; Trippier, Sanchez, Alderweireld, Davies; Winks, Sissoko; Moura, Eriksen, Son; Kane. PSV Zoet; Dumfries, Schwaab, Viergever, Angelino; Rosario, Hendrix, Pereiro; Lozano, De Jong, Bergwijn.

Head to Head Record

Tottenham and PSV have only clashed three times in European football, the most recent being just two weeks ago in Eindhoven where a late Luuk de Jong goal stole a point for PSV in the 2-2 draw.

The two sides also met in the UEFA Cup round of 16 in the 2007/08 season, where the tie finished 1-1 after two legs. This resulted in the match going to penalties with heartbreak for Spurs as PSV were victorious 6-5 in the shootout.

BEN STANSALL/GettyImages

Recent Form

Spurs have had quite a strange start to the season. They have made their best ever start to a Premier League season, which should be breeding confidence throughout the club.

However, with the Champions League form, uncertainty over when they can move into their new stadium combined with Pochettino saying it is 'the lowest he has ever felt' at the club, all does not seem well.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Despite this, Pochettino's men have responded well since their 2-1 loss to Manchester City on a poor Wembley pitch.

They were victorious 3-1 away at West Ham on Wednesday in the Carabao Cup and followed it up with a 3-2 victory against Wolves in the Premier League. They should be heading into Tuesday's game against PSV in high spirits.

Here's how each team has performed in their last five fixtures:

Tottenham PSV Eindhoven Tottenham 3-0 Wolves (03/11) PSV 1-0 Vitesse (03/11) West Ham 1-3 Tottenham (31/10) PSV 2-3 RKC Waalwijk (30/10) Tottenham 0-1 Man City (29/10) Groningen 1-2 PSV (27/10) PSV 2-2 Tottenham (24/10) PSV 2-2 Tottenham (24/10) West Ham 0-1 Tottenham (20/10) PSV 6-0 Emmen (20/10)

Prediction

Following Tottenham's two victories last week, they should be heading into the game full of confidence, especially after scoring six goals in those two games.

The pressure will be on, however Spurs were much the better side in the reverse fixtures two weeks ago and should have put the game beyond sight for PSV before Hugo Lloris was sent off for a moment of madness.

Lynne Cameron/GettyImages

If Tottenham can deal with the threat posed by Hirving Lozano, they should be able to get the better of PSV. This being an absolute must win game for Spurs, they will be expecting to win and win rather well.

Prediction: Tottenham 3-1 PSV