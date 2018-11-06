How to Watch Atletico Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund: Live Stream, Time

How to watch Atlético Madrid vs. Borussia Dortmund in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday, Nov. 6.

By Alaa Abdeldaiem
November 06, 2018

Atlético Madrid and Borussia Dortmund meet again in the Champions League on Tuesday in another crunch Group A battle. 

Dortmund is sitting comfortably atop the group table with nine points after shocking Atlético in their last matchup with a 4–0 rout. Goals from Axel Witsel and Jadon Sancho and two from Raphael Guerreiro sparked the win and gave Dortmund control of the group. Dortmund hasn't lost in 15 matches and comes into Tuesday's game with two straight victories. 

Atlético's 4–0 loss to Dortmund was the biggest defeat since coach Diego Simeone took charge. The team is coming off of a 1–1 draw against Leganes, which sits 18th in La Liga. With six points in Group A, the team will still likely advance to the next stage, but a win on Tuesday can restore some momentum for the shaken squad.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 3 p.m. ET

TV: None in the USA

Live stream: You can watch the match live via B/R Live and Univision Deportes En Vivo.

SI TV is  now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

 

