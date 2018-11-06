Burnley Aiming to Bolster Their Attacking Options With January Move for West Brom Forward

Having made attempts to sign West Brom's Jay Rodriguez in the summer transfer window, Burnley are planning to test the Baggies' resolve again in January.

Despite having scored a reasonable 12 goals in 11 Premier League games thus far, Sky Sports report that Burnley are looking to add more firepower to their team in a bid to make a success of their season – possibly noting that four of those goals came in a freak blowout against Bournemouth.

In the summer, West Brom valued Rodriguez at around £18m but Burnley were not willing to pay any more than £16m for the former Southampton striker. The Clarets were also interested in signing Craig Dawson from West Brom, but opted instead to sign Middlesborough's Ben Gibson.

Having led Burnley to an astonishing seventh place finish in the Premier League last season, Sean Dyche is keen to improve his squad and is reportedly interested in signing a winger and another striker in the upcoming transfer window.

Acquiring Rodriguez could well kill two birds with one stone, as the Englishman has played in both a striker role and as a winger during his career thus far. The forward scored 35 goals in 126 appearances for Southampton before he left for West Brom in 2017.

Rodriguez has had an impressive start to life in the Championship, having scored seven goals in 12 league games for the Baggies.

Should the deal not work out, Burnley also have an interest in Brentford's Ollie Watkins, who has scored four goals in eight games thus far in the Championship season.

As things stand, Burnley currently have four strikers on their books: Chris Wood, Sam Vokes, Matej Vydra and Ashley Barnes. However, between the four of them they have produced only six goals in the league this season.

After an incredible season last year, Sean Dyche's team have struggled to recreate their former glories and are coming off the back of three heavy defeats against Chelsea, Manchester City and West Ham.

West Ham 4-2 Burnley FT:



Shots: 21-6

Pass accuracy: 81%-63%

Chances created: 16-5

Possession: 63%-37%



West Ham are pegged back twice but late goals from Felipe Anderson and Javier Hernandez seal the three points vs. the Clarets. pic.twitter.com/j2Dn15Y04Y — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 3, 2018

Burnley next face Leicester City away from home in the league and will be desperate for a win to put some distance between themselves and the relegation zone.