Chelsea's Alvaro Morata Names Two Liverpool Stars Among Premier League's Best

By 90Min
November 06, 2018

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has claimed that he is not under as much pressure to score as many goals as other forwards in the Premier League, while citing Liverpool's Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino among the division's best.

Morata arrived from Real Madrid in summer 2017 for £58m and has largely failed to live up to his lofty price tag so far. 

After beginning his Chelsea career brightly, the Spain international suffered a nose dive in form around Christmas and struggled in the latter half of the 2017/18 season. However, the 26-year-old's form has picked up in recent weeks, with three goals in his last two Premier League outings.

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

Despite his recent strikes, Morata evidently doesn't feel like he needs to compete with the Premier League's top marksmen in the goalscoring charts, while naming Firmino and Mane among the very best around.


“At the end of the season, if we want to fight for the Premier League, I need to score many goals, Eden (Hazard) has to score many goals, the other strikers, WillianPedro, (Ross) Barkley,” Morata said when speaking to the Express.

“There is Hazard, there is (Sadio) Mane, (Roberto) Firmino, (Sergio) Aguero, (Harry) Kane. This is the league with the best strikers in the world. I don't need to think about scoring more goals than other players.”


However, while he is relaxed about his own scoring record, Morata insists his best form is on the way. 


He added: "I had a period where everything – if it is raining, I'm angry because it's raining. If I miss, it's because the pitch is too wet. It was only excuses. It is not good. Everyone can have a bad period in their life. 

“The important thing is to find the right balance. Now, I have, and I am very happy. I'm better. In the last month of last season, I was down, down, down, down. I cannot be more down. When you touch the limit, the only thing you can do is to come back.”

The striker is next likely to feature in the Blues' Europa League fixture against BATE Borisov on Thursday evening.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)