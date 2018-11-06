Chris Sutton Blasts Crystal Palace Stars as a 'Disaster' After Defeat to Chelsea

Former Premier League striker Chris Sutton has criticised Crystal Palace's Christian Benteke and Alexander Sorloth for failing to provide attacking backup for the Eagles' talisman Wilfried Zaha this season.

After Palace suffered a 3-1 defeat away at London rivals Chelsea on Sunday, Sutton took aim at the side's lack of goalscoring options and bemoaned the over-reliance on Zaha to both score and assist goals for the side.



Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking on 606 on BBC Radio 5 Live , he said: "You look at the forward situation and that has not been good. January is huge for Crystal Palace . Townsend and Zaha are doing their best.





"The striker situation, they've let that fester. Benteke has been a disaster. And Sorloth, the fact that he was on the bench tells you everything Roy Hodgson thinks about him."





Belgium international Benteke arrived from Liverpool in a £27m deal in the summer of 2016, but has managed just three league goals since the start of last season and has been out of action with a knee injury since September.





Sorloth has fared even worse than his Belgian counterpart after failing to score a single Premier League goal since his arrival in January from Danish side FC Midtjylland for £9m.

With Benteke injured and Sorloth not trusted by Palace manager Hodgson for a starting berth, Zaha and Andros Townsend led the line for the Eagles at Stamford Bridge on the weekend.

"Wilfred Zaha is suffering from Christian Benteke not playing"



The #CRY 'talisman' was playing better when he had the Belgian striker as a partner upfront, says @Osman21Leon pic.twitter.com/4meyYUess2 — BBC 5 Live Sport on BBC Sounds (@5liveSport) November 4, 2018

After Spain international Alvaro Morata put the Blues in front, Palace equalised through a fine finish from Townsend, before falling to a quickfire Chelsea double from Morata and Pedro. The result leaves Hodgson's side just two points above the drop zone.



