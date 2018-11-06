Diego Simeone Defends Atletico Madrid's Philosophy Ahead of UCL Meeting With Borussia Dortmund

Diego Simone has defended Atletico Madrid's footballing philosophy ahead of their crucial Champions League fixture against Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday evening.

Los Colchoneros were humbled 4-0 by Dortmund in their previous Champions League group match, with the performance drawing plenty of criticism from disgruntled Atletico supporters. However, Simeone has defended his team's style of play and suggested that he's achieved success by playing in a similar manner in the past.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

"Football is marvellous and there are countless ways to play and to win." Simeone stated, as per Goal.





"You have to choose one and we believe in ours because of our players' attributes. In seven years, we haven't done much wrong,"





Simeone went on to add that Atletico were simply second best during their last encounter with Dortmund and that he expects his side to show some significant improvement.

"Dortmund are one of the best sides in Europe at the moment – that's why they're top of the Bundesliga and unbeaten in the league and Champions League. They play spectacular football and if they keep it up, they've got a real chance of ending the season as champions in Germany.

"They were forceful [in the first match], vertical and counter-attacked perfectly. We have to congratulate them. We did good things but could not get the win.





"We hope to have a balanced game and for our strengths to show."

Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/GettyImages

Atletico currently have a crop of first team regulars who are absent through injury, but Simeone also insisted that the players he has at his disposal are more than capable of picking up a result.





"I'm optimistic it will soon be fine with us. There will be several [players] missing, but the team is doing very well.

"The guys who are going to play are in a good moment. When you build a group you imagine situations like this."