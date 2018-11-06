Fabinho Reveals the Key Reason Why He's Struggled to Settle in at Liverpool

Reds midfielder Fabinho has revealed that he's finding training with his new teammates difficult since coming to England, identifying the language barrier as one of the key issues.

The Brazilian signed for Liverpool this summer for a reported fee of £43m from French side Monaco. However, the Brazilian has struggled to adapt to life in England and only made his first Premier League start against Cardiff a fortnight ago - ten weeks into the season.

As reported by the Liverpool Echo, Fabinho admitted he is still adjusting to the demands of Premier League football, but insists he understands Jurgen Klopp's tactics perfectly well.



"I’m not totally settled just yet,” said the 25-year-old.



“I’m still adapting to here but I believe that I’m now used to the football style, especially when it comes to the intensity of the game which is really different from the league that I came from.

“Also, I’m feeling well at the club. I can communicate well with my team-mates, even though my English isn’t great. The language barrier is one of the issues so far."

Fabinho plied his trade in Ligue 1 for five seasons before making the switch to the Premier League. During his time at Monaco, the Brazilian scored 23 times in 167 league appearances, but is better known for his defensive capabilities.

However, the Portuguese-speaking midfielder has had a dispiriting start to life in England, making just seven appearances in Liverpool colours thus far.

Despite his issues with the language, Fabinho has taken to manager Jurgen Klopp and admits he is happy with how the German operates.

“Regarding the managers, I’m adapted to their training sessions and I’m comfortable with that. I’m now playing more regularly, which is also important. I’m on the right track to completely adapting to England.”

After starting in Liverpool's last three fixtures and appearing in all three of their Champions League ties thus far, Fabinho will be hoping to feature in Tuesday night's clash against Red Star Belgrade, as he continues his transition in to the English game.