Former Barcelona Star Admits Neymar Return Would Be 'Difficult' for Club to Arrange

Former Barcelona defender Martin Montoya has claimed that Neymar will be looking for a return to Barcelona after previously building a connection with the likes of Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez.

Neymar joined Barcelona in 2013 after impressing for his boyhood club Santos and went on to make 186 appearances in all competitions for the Catalan giants. He then became the most expensive player in world football when he joined Paris Saint-Germain for over €200m in 2017, signalling the inflation of the current transfer market.

Jean Catuffe/GettyImages

Despite the controversy surrounding his move to PSG, the Brazilian has been a resounding success in the French capital so far, scoring 40 goals in just 44 games and providing 22 assists in the process.

However, Montoya, who played alongside Neymar between 2013 and 2016, has claimed that the Brazilian will be looking to end his time with the French champions so that he can make a triumphant return to Barcelona.

"I don't know, I think it is difficult to get done," Montoya told Goal when asked about a possible Neymar return. "Paris is also a great team and I don't think they will let him to leave easily. Paris paid a big amount of money for him and I don't think Barcelona would pay the same price for him [to come back].

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

"I think Neymar wants to go back because he was really comfortable and adapted the three years he was at the club. He had a great connection with Luis Suarez and Messi, but I think it is very difficult for him to come back to Barca."