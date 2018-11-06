Gonzalo Higuain Set to Miss AC Milan's Europa League Game Against Real Betis With Back Injury

Gonzalo Higuain looks set to miss out on AC Milan's crucial Europa League tie with Real Betis on Thursday night.

The 30-year-old picked up a back problem during Milan's 1-0 victory over Udinese on Sunday and even though the injury is less serious than expected, Higuain will likely sit out Thursday's game in an attempt to reach full fitness ahead of the weekend clash with Serie A leaders Juventus.

Alessandro Sabattini/GettyImages

Higuain is currently on loan at San Siro from Juve, with the Rossoneri having paid an estimated loan fee of €18m to bring him to the fashion capital of the world. Since making the switch, the Argentine striker has scored five league goals in nine appearances and he has scored two goals in the Europa League as well - both away at Dudelange.





The former Real Madrid striker has found the net 116 times in five full Serie A seasons and shows no signs of slowing down. His incredible goalscoring record has been in part due to his longevity and ability to remain fit.





After injury struggles early in his career, including requiring surgery on his back, Higuain has stayed relatively injury free during his tenure in Serie A, never missing more than three league games at any one time.

Marco Luzzani/GettyImages

CalcioMercato claim that Higuain's latest setback, which resulted in a 35th minute substitution against Udinese, was just precautionary and was made, in part, due to the striker's desire to face his former club next weekend.



As a result, Milan's talisman will likely sit out the game against Betis on Thursday night, where a win for Milan would take them top of Group F. However, if Milan fail to beat Betis and Olympiacos beat the thus far pointless Dudelange, Higuain's side could find themselves third in the group come the end of the night.