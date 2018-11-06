Leicester Defender a Major Injury Doubt for Emotional Clash With Burnley

By 90Min
November 06, 2018

Harry Maguire will undergo a scan on his injured knee following the clubs return to England from Thailand on Tuesday, the defender is a major doubt for the emotional match against Burnley this Saturday. 

The Mail report that Gareth Southgate is set to assess the fitness of the defender before naming his England squad this Thursday, and although the injury is not thought to be a serious one he may miss the upcoming England fixtures once a prognosis comes back.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Maguire was replaced by Jonny Evans in the 27th minute after tangling with Callum Paterson in Leicester's 1-0 win at Cardiff on the weekend. 

He appeared to be visibly upset when he was forced to depart the field, in the wake of Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha's death, but was able to fly to Bangkok after full time to attend the funeral of the Leicester chairman. 

As he attended the funeral in Thailand, it gives an indication that the problem is not believed to be extensive, also highlighting his depth of feeling for the Thai businessman. 

Leicester's players are determined to honour Srivaddhanaprabha with a good display against Burnley, the first match at the King Power Stadium since the helicopter crash that claimed his life and four others after a draw with West Ham

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The match is expected to be a poignant occasion, with Srivaddhanaprabha's son Aiyawatt expected to be in the stands.

Claude Puel will be hoping his players can find the right balance between emotion and performance in a highly charged afternoon.      

