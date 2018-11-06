Liverpool Handed Boost as Naby Keita & Dejan Lovren Return Ahead of Red Star Belgrade Clash

Liverpool have received an injury boost ahead of Tuesday's Champions League clash with Red Star Belgrade with the return of two key players.

Both Naby Keita and Dejan Lovren have travelled to Serbia's capital and will be in contention for a starting place, following their respective absences from the squad.

TF-Images/GettyImages

Keita has made an impressive start for the Reds since moving to Merseyside in the summer. Even though the Guinean is yet to stamp his name on a Premier League scoresheet, his energy and pace have provided Liverpool's midfield with a new dynamic.





However, following the promising start he made in his new colours, Liverpool's number 8 was stretchered off during last month's Champions League tie with Napoli with a suspected spinal issue. After returning from this scare, Keita picked up another injury two weeks later whilst on international duty with Guinea.



This injury has kept Keita sidelined for a further two weeks and his timely return will be a boost to the Liverpool squad and his manager ahead of Tuesday's game.



After missing out on a place in Liverpool's 18-man squad for their trip to Arsenal last weekend, Dejan Lovren has regained his spot and has travelled to Belgrade for Tuesday night's fixture.





The Croat missed the start of the season after sustaining a pelvic injury during Croatia's hectic summer exploits at the World Cup. However, in his absence, 21-year-old Joe Gomez has excelled in the centre of Liverpool's defence, regularly keeping Lovren out of the starting XI.





His manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that Lovren will eventually return to the side, offering a cryptic reply of "Dejan had games and will have games" when speaking ahead of the game in his pre-match press conference, as quoted by Liverpool's official website.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The self-assured Croat will be hoping that chance comes on Tuesday night, with a valuable three points on offer in what's sure to be a pressure cooker environment against Red Star.