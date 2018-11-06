Manchester United & Barcelona in Race to Sign 15-Year-Old Benfica Wonderkid

Manchester United and Barcelona are set to compete for the signature of Benfica teenager Ronaldo Camara after scouts from both clubs were impressed by the young forward.

At the age of just 15, Camara has already taken his first steps into Benfica's Under-19 team and made his UEFA Nations League debut against Ajax last month.

The Bissau-born starlet has caught the eye of many European powerhouses, and the Portuguese publication Record claims that United and Barcelona are heavy favourites to complete the signing.

It is understood that Chelsea and Manchester City were also keeping tabs on Camara over the summer, but both clubs have since cooled their interest.

Camara, who was born in 2003, will turn 16 in January 2019, at which point he will be allowed to sign for any club in Europe. He is under contract until 2020 but Benfica will be keen to offer him improved terms to fend off interest in their young prodigy.

He made his debut for Portugal's Under-17 side in August 2017 when he was just 14 and scored against Turkey on his fourth appearance. Last month he scored twice in a 10-0 win over Kazakhstan.

Manchester United and Barcelona have both done business with Benfica in recent years, having signed players from the Portuguese side in the 2017 summer transfer window.

United signed Victor Lindelof and Barcelona signed Nelson Semedo for €35m and €30.5m respectively.





United also dipped into the Portuguese market this year to sign Diogo Dalot from Porto.