Michel Vorm Reveals Frustration With ‘Boring’ Tottenham Role & Admits He Could Leave Next Year

Tottenham goalkeeper Michel Vorm has spoken out on his frustration at watching on from the sidelines behind first choice shot stopper Hugo Lloris.

Vorm’s time in north London has been limited to sporadic appearances following his move from Swansea in July 2014 and he's now fighting fellow keeper Paulo Gazzaniga for second choice spot.

Having featured just 47 times in his four year spell, Vorm has suggested he may have to look elsewhere at the end of the season when his contract expires.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking ahead of Tottenham’s Champions League tie with PSV on Tuesday, Vorm told De Telegraaf: ‘’My contract expires after this season, then we'll see how it goes. I feel very good. Now I have to make sure that I stay fit. It's always boring to sit on the bench or in the stands.’’

The Dutchman has endured a tough start to the season and has finished on the losing side of three of his four appearances as well as the draw at PSV in October.

After coming on following Lloris’ sending off in Eindhoven, Vorm was unable to prevent the home side from scoring a late equaliser - denting his side’s hopes in qualifying from Group B.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

The 35-year-old’s miserable start to the season was further compounded when Gazzaniga was given the green light ahead in Spurs’ 3-1 win at West Ham in the Carabao Cup last Wednesday.

With the Argentine seemingly preferred by Mauricio Pochettino, Vorm’s time at Spurs could be coming to a premature end.

Speaking on Gazzaniga’s role, Pochettino explained via the Daily Mail: "His progression is fantastic. We were right when we signed him one and a half years ago, because we believed and we knew him from Southampton. He's still young for a keeper and has the potential to be top."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Tuesday’s clash at Wembley is the start of a testing fixture schedule which includes Premier League games against Chelsea and Arsenal, followed by Inter in the group stage.