West Ham Duo Carroll & Wilshere Could Return From Injury After International Break

Andy Carroll and Jack Wilshere are bidding to return to West Ham's squad after the international break, after missing out through recent ankle injuries.

West Ham have been besotted by injuries once again this season with several first team players missing the first stages of the 2018/19 Premier League season.

Carroll and Wilshere are currently joined by Winston Reid (knee), Manuel Lanzini (knee), Andriy Yarmolenko (Achilles) and Carlos Sanchez (knee) on the treatment table. Though some of the injuries are likely to last the remainder of the season, Wilshere and Carroll may yet return to action quite soon.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

Carroll injured his ankle during pre-season, with subsequent surgery meaning he would miss the first three months of the new campaign. However, Carroll has been training with the West Ham squad recently and may feature in West Ham's first game after the international break against Manchester City on 24 November, as reported by football.london and Premier Injuries.

Wilshere also injured his ankle earlier in the season and will reportedly be working with the squad over the international break and will likely be able to play a part against City, with the Hammers looking exceptionally thin in midfield after Mark Noble's suspension.

Kai Schwoerer/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Winston Reid is likely to be the next player back from injury early next calendar year. The New Zealand international suffered a recurring knee injury in pre-season and underwent surgery, which he is recovering from.

West Ham next take on Huddersfield on 10 November, before hosting Premier League champions Manchester City after the international break.