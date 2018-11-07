Carlo Ancelotti Hails Napoli's 1-1 Draw With Paris Saint-Germain as 'a Useful Point'

Napoli manager Carlo Ancelotti has hailed the importance of his side's 1-1 draw with Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League, describing the result as 'a useful point'.

The hosts went behind on the stroke of half-time when Juan Bernat netted his first goal for the Parisian club, before Ancelotti's side dominated proceedings in the second half, culminating in Lorenzo Insigne's equaliser from the penalty spot, meaning both sides left the Stadio San Paolo with a point each.

The result sees Napoli top Group C after four games, with Ancelotti praising his side's achievement of being in first place with only two games left to play.

"It's a useful point," said Ancelotti, speaking post-match to the club's official website. "Nobody expected Napoli to be top of such a tough group after four games. If we're where we are, it means we're doing well."

After the disappointment of conceding so close to half time, the Serie A side started the second half superbly, and could have taken the lead had Gianluigi Buffon not been in inspired form, as Ancelotti acknowledged following the interval.

"Once we went behind the lads did really well to push up and peg Paris Saint-German back. We were superb for the first 30 minutes of the second half, when we dominated proceedings," he added.

"After all the pressure we piled on trying to get ourselves back in the game, we felt a touch of fatigue towards the end but I'm pleased with the way we played and the mentality we showed."

Next for Napoli in the Champions League is a home tie against Red Star Belgrade at the end of the month, before what could be a pivotal final group game against Liverpool at Anfield in December, although Ancelotti has refused to think about qualifying for the last 16.

"I don't know how good our chances of qualifying are. We haven't been making any calculations so far and we're not going to start now," he concluded.