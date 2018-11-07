Chelsea Boss Maurizio Sarri Blocks West Ham's Approach for Ruben Loftus-Cheek

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek will be denied the opportunity to join West Ham on loan until the end of the season by his manager Maurizio Sarri, according to reports.

The 22-year-old came into this season full of hope that he could finally make a name for himself at Stamford Bridge following an impressive spell with London rivals Crystal Palace, as well as strong performances at the World Cup for England.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

Loftus-Cheek registered just over 30 minutes of Premier League action in Chelsea's opening nine matches, suggesting that it could be another frustrating season for the England international.

However, the midfielder truly announced himself to head coach Sarri by scoring a hat-trick during the club's Europa League group stage match against BATE Borisov, before finding the back of the net once again just three days later against Burnley.

It is this recent form which the Express claims has convinced Sarri of blocking any attempted loan move for Loftus-Cheek this season.

The Chelsea academy graduate was being tipped for another short hop across the capital to join West Ham until the summer after catching the eye of Manuel Pellegrini.

Pellegrini has been looking for reinforcements in midfield due to the form and mobility of the likes of Mark NobleJack Wilshere and Carlos Sánchez.

However, Sarri has told Chelsea's hierarchy that Loftus-Cheek won't be going anywhere this season after proving that he does have something to offer this current team.

Although Loftus-Cheek has only made six appearances across all competitions, the England international is sitting third in the club's goalscoring leaderboard this season, behind only Eden Hazard and Álvaro Morata.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)