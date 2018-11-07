Harry Kane Insists Tottenham Have 'Hope' of Champions League Qualification Ahead of Inter Clash

By 90Min
November 07, 2018

Tottenham face a tough task to qualify from a star-studded Champions League Group B, but striker Harry Kane has insisted that Spurs’ win over PSV on Tuesday night has given them 'hope,' and that the Premier League side’s next clash with Inter is now crucial.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side overcame an early deficit to beat their Dutch opponents 2-1 at Wembley this week, but still find themselves third in the group, three points behind Serie A giants Inter, leaving Spurs with much to do in their remaining two matches to progress.

A place in the knockout stages appears unlikely given their current position, but a defiant Kane said of Tuesday’s win, via Sky Sports: “It has kept us alive but now we have got to try and make the most of that – and that is to try and win the last two and qualify.

“We are still there in the Champions League, we have got hope. Inter are here next at Wembley, we have got to make sure we do the same.

Barcelona here, we played well [in a 2-4 loss]. We didn’t get the result we wanted but, if we win the next one, that will give us belief [for the game at the Nou Camp].

“One game at a time, here at Wembley next – it’s definitely a winnable game for us.”

Following defeat at Wembley, PSV coach Mark van Bommel was far from impressed by the state of the pitch at the national stadium amid the NFL’s use of the ground last week, but Kane was unwilling to criticise the pitch as a factor in the result.

“It is the same for both teams,” Kane added. “We had to play on it, they had to play on it. It is what it is. It is not ideal, everyone knows that and we know that, but what can we do?

“The situation we are in, we just have to get on with it.

“You could say we were a bit unlucky against Manchester City because of the pitch – it is what it is and we just have to get on with it.”

Tottenham host Inter at Wembley in three weeks before travelling to face Barcelona in a huge clash at the Camp Nou in early December to complete Spurs’ Champions League group phase.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)