Harry Kane Insists Tottenham Have 'Hope' of Champions League Qualification Ahead of Inter Clash

Tottenham face a tough task to qualify from a star-studded Champions League Group B, but striker Harry Kane has insisted that Spurs’ win over PSV on Tuesday night has given them 'hope,' and that the Premier League side’s next clash with Inter is now crucial.

Mauricio Pochettino’s side overcame an early deficit to beat their Dutch opponents 2-1 at Wembley this week, but still find themselves third in the group, three points behind Serie A giants Inter, leaving Spurs with much to do in their remaining two matches to progress.

⚽️ 78' Tottenham 1-1 PSV

⚽️ 89' Tottenham 2-1 PSV



Late drama! Harry Kane has now scored 22 goals for Spurs in Europe .⚽️⚽️#UCL pic.twitter.com/suDxL0EuKN — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 6, 2018

A place in the knockout stages appears unlikely given their current position, but a defiant Kane said of Tuesday’s win, via Sky Sports: “It has kept us alive but now we have got to try and make the most of that – and that is to try and win the last two and qualify.

“We are still there in the Champions League, we have got hope. Inter are here next at Wembley, we have got to make sure we do the same.

“Barcelona here, we played well [in a 2-4 loss]. We didn’t get the result we wanted but, if we win the next one, that will give us belief [for the game at the Nou Camp].

Harry Kane has been directly involved in more Champions League goals (15) than he has played games in the competition (14):



⚽ 13 goals

🎯 2 assist



Phenomenal stuff. pic.twitter.com/bwAXr9qRSW — Squawka Football (@Squawka) November 6, 2018

“One game at a time, here at Wembley next – it’s definitely a winnable game for us.”

Following defeat at Wembley, PSV coach Mark van Bommel was far from impressed by the state of the pitch at the national stadium amid the NFL’s use of the ground last week, but Kane was unwilling to criticise the pitch as a factor in the result.

Harry Kane has scored 13 goals in 14 Champions League games.



His double keeps Tottenham's hopes alive 🙏



Inter Milan at home is now a massive game! pic.twitter.com/IykAB0efaY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) November 6, 2018

“It is the same for both teams,” Kane added. “We had to play on it, they had to play on it. It is what it is. It is not ideal, everyone knows that and we know that, but what can we do?

“The situation we are in, we just have to get on with it.

“You could say we were a bit unlucky against Manchester City because of the pitch – it is what it is and we just have to get on with it.”

Mauricio Pochettino is taking inspiration from unusual places. pic.twitter.com/Mvn21kGkkF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 6, 2018

Tottenham host Inter at Wembley in three weeks before travelling to face Barcelona in a huge clash at the Camp Nou in early December to complete Spurs’ Champions League group phase.