Jurgen Klopp Plans Crunch Talks With Squad About Away Form After Shock Defeat to Red Star

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp will talk to his players about their away form after suffering a second defeat away from Anfield this season in the Champions League, according to reports.

The Reds lost to Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli last month on matchday two in the group stages, and on Tuesday Klopp's team wasted the chance to stay top of Group C by losing 2-0 on the road to Red Star Belgrade.

The club's most recent defeat against Serbian outfit Red Star has caused Klopp to demand a meeting with his players, although the Liverpool boss is confident that recent results don't have anything to do with playing at Anfield or not.





"I don’t think that’s anything to do with [playing] away or home, it just happened," Klopp said after the match, quoted by the Daily Star.





"We will talk about that and will do it better 100 per cent, but for tonight we can’t change it anymore, unfortunately."





The club will travel to take on Paris Saint-Germain during the next round of games in the Champions League, before hosting Napoli on match-day six.

It has now been eight months since Liverpool last won a match in the Champions League outside of England, with their last victory coming during a 5-0 hammering of Portuguese giants FC Porto in February.

During their road to the final last season, Liverpool were able to win both of their quarter-final legs against Manchester City, before suffering a 4-2 defeat in Rome.

Although the club's away form in the Champions League has raised some eyebrows, Liverpool remain unbeaten in all domestic competitions outside of Anfield.

They are just one of three teams who are still unbeaten in the Premier League, alongside Chelsea and Manchester City, and Liverpool are still among the favourites to win the title outright this season.