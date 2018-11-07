Paul Pogba Hails Juventus' Signing of Cristiano Ronaldo Ahead of UCL Clash

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has lavished praise onto Cristiano Ronaldo ahead of the club's Champions League group stage match against Juventus on Wednesday.

The first meeting between these two sides just two weeks ago saw all three points go to the Italian champions, courtesy of a first half strike from Paulo Dybala.

Former United winger Ronaldo threatened on his return to Old Trafford, but David De Gea stood his ground to keep out the five-time Ballon d'Or winner.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Since their meeting on matchday three in the group stages, Ronaldo has gone on to find the back of the net twice in Serie A, both coming in a narrow win over a struggling Empoli side.

It is this goalscoring form which Pogba believes has become second nature for Ronaldo, so much so that the former Real Madrid star scores as easily as he drinks water.

"I thought it was a really good thing for Juventus [to sign Ronaldo]. Obviously, it's always good to have players like Cristiano in your team," Pogba said, quoted by FourFourTwo.

"Playing alongside great players like Ronaldo, like [Lionel] Messi and like Neymar is always a pleasure. Today he is with Juventus.

"I think he is very happy to be here and I think it's a great thing for Juventus to have a player who scores as easily as he drinks water."

Manchester United need to return from Turin with at least a draw under the belt if they want any chance of retaining second place in Group H beyond this week.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Spanish outfit Valencia are just two points behind United, but they are significantly worse off with their goal difference and will need to win big against opponents BSC Young Boys on matchday four.