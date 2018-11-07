Paul Pogba Insists He Is Happy Under Jose Mourinho at Man Utd & Has 'No Regrets' Leaving Juventus

Despite Manchester United's somewhat slow start to the season and the increased media scrutiny surrounding Jose Mourinho and star midfielder Paul Pogba, the Frenchman has insisted he is 'happy' at the club and bears no ill will towards his manager.

Eyebrows were raised when Mourinho told Pogba that he wouldn't captain the Red Devils again after the 1-1 draw with Wolves back in September, and the pair's relationship appeared to be at an all-time low as United sputtered in the league.

ALAIN GROSCLAUDE/GettyImages

However, United have not lost in their last four league matches and appear to have turned the corner, though they face a daunting task in the Champions League on Wednesday night when they battle Juventus in Turin.

Ahead of the match, Pogba spoke to reporters (via the Independent) about his treatment under Mourinho, insisting that he's happy to follow his manager's instructions.

"For me, it didn't affect me,” Pogba said. “I'm still playing and I'm really happy to play. The manager is the one who chooses who is captain. Me, I was the second one after [Antonio] Valencia. Then if he takes from me the armband it doesn't change anything for me.

"We are Manchester United and we always want more," says @PaulPogba. "We are pushing up, we are on the way, because we can always do better. But I am happy with what we have achieved in two years [since I signed for the club]." #MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) November 6, 2018

"I just want to play, perform. That's my job and I give my best for my team and for everybody, for the fans, for the club. It didn't really touch me, didn't affect me. Nothing changed, really."

When asked about his relationship with Mourinho, Pogba added: "It's manager-player, player-manager. Like everybody's, I will say. If I ask you this question how is the manager with other players he will say he is the manager and I am the player.

"I think the same way as everybody. Just a player, I do what he tells me to do. He's the boss, he's the manager and I listen. I enjoy it, I just listen, and I do it with happiness."

Pogba also gave his thoughts on coming back to United from Juventus, as well as his desire to challenge for trophies.

"Choosing to come back to Manchester United was my choice, and [even at that time] Juventus were playing Champions League and Manchester were playing Europa League. I knew first of all I wouldn't play Champions League and I was very happy. I made my choice and don't regret it at all.

Giuseppe Bellini/GettyImages

"I wouldn't say I'm comfortable [not winning trophies]. I'm a challenger, I want to win trophies. It's my third season, so it's still incoming, still on and hopefully we will win something this year. Obviously as a football player that's why we play.

"The Premier League is the goal and the FA Cup and the Champions League is a goal too but we are still there, we are still on the way. The season is long and we know we didn't start the best way, but it's not finished. We'll see at the end."