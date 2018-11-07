Pochettino Says the 'Belief Is Still There' After Tottenham's Comeback Win Against PSV

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino lauded his side's persistent effort that saw them come from a goal down to beat PSV Eindhoven in the game's dying stages, thanks to a brace from Harry Kane.





Spurs came into the match knowing that another Champions League loss would kill their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages of the competition. Luuk de Jong's second-minute header shocked the crowd at Wembley, but the stalwart squad didn't give up and managed to convert their dominance into a victory at the end of the day, keeping their hopes alive for more Champions League action.

“Anything can happen,” said Pochettino, as quoted by BT Sport. “I think there are two games to play and if we are able to beat Inter we will be with them on seven points with one game to play. We would then be going to Barcelona to try to win the game.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

“The belief is still there, now we must be focused on Saturday [when Spurs travel to face Crystal Palace in the Premier League] and in this competition we must be focused on Inter. In Milan I think we played better than them and I think we can beat them.”

“That was our fourth game in nine days and I am so pleased,” Pochettino added. “To concede again an early goal gave increased belief to the opponent. We created lots of chances, played well and dominated the game, but we could not score. Their keeper was fantastic but there was also a lack of clinical play in front of goal. In the end the team never gave up and we found our reward.”

Regarding the early goal, the manager said: “In the last few games it has happened a lot. But look, Barcelona conceded against Inter in the last minute. In football that can happen. We have to be focused from the beginning, be aggressive, don’t concede goals from corners. It’s important we do not concede a goal as cheap as we did today.”

The Argentine has every right to be pleased with how his team performed under the intense pressure. Tottenham will now hope that they can replicate their persistence against Inter and Barcelona, two extremely tough games.