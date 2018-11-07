Real Betis vs AC Milan Preview: How to Watch, Kick Off Time, Recent Form & Team News

Matchday four sees Group F leaders Real Betis host AC Milan at the Benito Villamarin on Thursday in the Europa League.
With seven points from a possible nine, Betis sit one point ahead of Milan and just three ahead of Olympiacos – having defeated the Rossoneri at San Siro in matchday three.
While the Spanish side have flourished in Europe, their contrasting league form has since them winless in four. Meanwhile, Milan have won six of their last eight games in all competitions under Gennaro Gattuso.
How to Watch
|When Is Kick Off?
|Thursday 08 November
|What Time Is Kick Off?
|20:00 (BST)
|Where Is It Being Played?
|Benito Villamarin
|TV Channel/Live Stream?
|BT Sport ESPN
|Referee?
|TBC
Team News
Manager Quique Setien has an almost injury-free squad to choose from – with Javi Garcia the only absentee having missed the last four games with a torn muscle.
Striker Antonio Sanabria will look to continue his goal-scoring form in Europe, having netted in both group wins so far.
Meanwhile, Milan have a number of injury concerns in midfield as Lucas Biglia and Giacomo Bonaventura look set to miss out again, while Hakan Calhanoglu has picked up a recent ankle injury.
Defensive duo Mattia Caldara and Ivan Strinic are long term absentees.
|Real Betis
|Lopez; Sidnei, Mandi, Bartra; Firpo, Guardado, Carvalho, Guerrero; Canales, Lo Celso, Sanabria.
|AC Milan
|Reina; Abate, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Suso, Kessie, Bakayoko, Laxalt; Cutrone, Higuain.
Head to Head Record
Real Betis and AC Milan have met just three times in competitive matches, with the hosts boasting all three wins over their counterparts – including a 2-1 victory last time out.
Patrick Cutrone’s 83rd minute strike wasn’t enough to snatch a draw from Betis – who had gone 2-0 up courtesy of goals from Sanabria and Giovani Lo Celso to end the hosts unbeaten campaign.
Recent Form
Betis surprised many by defeating the European giants at the San Siro and should they win and Olympiacos fail to do so against Dudelange, they'll book a place in the last round of 32.
Despite their European plaudits, Betis have struggled in La Liga Santander this term and sit 14th. Sunday's 3-3 draw with Celta Vigo left the Spanish club four points off 18th place Leganes.
In contrast, Milan are one of Europe's in-form teams as they made it 3 consecutive league wins with a last gasp win at Udinese on Sunday.
Having beaten both Olympiacos and Dudelange in Group F, Milan have six points from nine games in Europe as they look to avenge defeat last time out.
Here's how each team have faired in their last five fixtures:
|Real Betis
|AC Milan
|Betis 3-3 Celta Vigo (04/11)
|Udinese 0-1 Milan (04/11)
|Racing Santander 0-1 Betis (01/11)
|Milan 2-1 Genoa (31/10)
|Getafe 2-0 Betis (28/10)
|Milan 3-2 Sampdoria (28/10)
|Milan 1-2 Betis (25/10)
|Betis 0-1 Valladolid (21/10)
|Inter Milan 1-0 Milan (21/10)
Prediction
Although Betis have stalled in recent weeks, their European performances could prove a positive distraction from their domestic form.
Meanwhile, Milan's resurgence has been impressive and look to live up to their reputation as one of the biggest clubs in Europe.
Likely to be a tight affair, Milan can't afford to lose ground against their counterparts.
Prediction: Real Betis 1-1 AC Milan