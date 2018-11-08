England manager Gareth Southgate has handed a first international call-up to Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, with Michael Keane, Fabian Delph and Dele Alli among a handful of players recalled for the international fixtures against USA and Croatia at Wembley.

Wayne Rooney is among the squad for the final time, where he will earn his 120th and final international cap against USA in a game dedicated to the former Everton and Manchester United striker's foundation.

The Three Lions will take on Croatia three days later in their final group game of the UEFA Nations League, in what will be the two nations third meeting within the space of a couple of months.

All set for our final games of 2018! 💪



See who's in the #ThreeLions squad for our @FoundationWR international against the USA and #NationsLeague clash with Croatia:

Full England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jadon Sancho, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Callum Wilson