Wilson Earns First Call, Rooney Included for England's Squad vs. USMNT

Wayne Rooney's farewell tribute will take place vs. the USA, before the veteran makes way ahead of a Nations League clash vs. Croatia.

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

England manager Gareth Southgate has handed a first international call-up to Bournemouth striker Callum Wilson, with Michael Keane, Fabian Delph and Dele Alli among a handful of players recalled for the international fixtures against USA and Croatia at Wembley.

Wayne Rooney is among the squad for the final time, where he will earn his 120th and final international cap against USA in a game dedicated to the former Everton and Manchester United striker's foundation.

The Three Lions will take on Croatia three days later in their final group game of the UEFA Nations League, in what will be the two nations third meeting within the space of a couple of months.

Full England Squad:

Goalkeepers: Marcus Bettinelli, Jack Butland, Alex McCarthy, Jordan Pickford

Defenders: Trent Alexander-Arnold, Ben Chilwell, Lewis Dunk, Joe Gomez, Michael Keane, Luke Shaw, John Stones, Kieran Trippier, Kyle Walker

Midfielders: Dele Alli, Ross Barkley, Fabian Delph, Eric Dier, Jordan Henderson, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Jadon Sancho, Harry Winks

Forwards: Harry Kane, Marcus Rashford, Wayne Rooney, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck, Callum Wilson

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)