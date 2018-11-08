Scott Parker Among Candidates to Take Over at Fulham Should Slavisa Jokanovic Leave

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

Former England midfielder Scott Parker is thought to be one of the leading candidates to take over from Slavisa Jokanovic, should the Fulham boss leave his post after their nightmare start to the Premier League season.

Despite sitting bottom of the table after a damaging defeat to relegation rivals Huddersfield on Monday, Jokanovic's job isn't expected to in any immediate danger, with the club reportedly willing to stand by the man who led them to promotion from the Championship last season. 

IAN KINGTON/GettyImages

That hasn't stopped speculation, however, as The Telegraph report that the club are likely to look to 38-year-old Parker, currently working under Jokanovic as a first team coach, instead of looking to recruit externally. 

It is thought that Parker is a popular figure at Craven Cottage, and in the event of Jokanovic's departure, would take over on an interim basis as the club consider their options. 

With continuity seemingly central to Fulham's ethos, one of the options on the table would be handing Parker the job on a permanent basis, to try and plug the gaping holes in the defence and bring the electric form from last season out of the £100m+ of new talent plying its trade with the club.

Michael Steele/GettyImages

There have been a number of other names linked, including David Moyes and Sam Allardyce, but it is not thought that Fulham would turn to such a 'firefighter' manager, as they try to keep their attractive brand of football alive. 

As far as more ambitious appointments go, Claudio Ranieri and Celtic's Brendan Rodgers are mentioned as potential successors, but it remains to be seen if either are open to a return to the Premier League

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)