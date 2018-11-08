West Ham Reportedly Make Offer for Brazilian Striker With Inter Ready to Sell in January

By 90Min
November 08, 2018

Reports from Italy have claimed that West Ham have been looking into signing Inter-loanee Gabriel Barbosa, and that an offer for the striker has already been made. 

Barbosa, more commonly known as Gabigol, was linked with a move to the Hammers earlier this month, and it has now been suggested that club representatives had met with the Brazilian's agent to negotiate a potential move. 

Miguel Schincariol/GettyImages

According to Sport Mediaset, Manuel Pellegrini's side remain interested in the striker and 'at the moment' there is already an offer for Gabigol, who will return from his loan spell at Santos on January 1.


Along with West Ham, reports also claimed that Premier League-rivals Crystal Palace and Everton were involved in the battle to sign the Brazilian and that Inter would be willing to let him go for a fee in the region of €20m.

Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio will be responsible for making the final decision over the striker's future, and it now appears West Ham have become the frontrunners in the race to sign the former prodigy.

After being loaned to his boyhood club Santos at the start of the calendar year, Gabigol has rediscovered his goal-scoring touch and has found himself as the Brazilian Serie A's top scorer this season with 16 goals.

Alexandre Schneider/GettyImages

The striker burst on to the scene at the age of just 16 in his native country, with his early performances drawing comparisons with Brazil superstars Pele and Neymar. 


However, after an unsuccessful foray into Europe with Inter in the Serie A, Gabigol has seemingly returned to the kind of form that had many of European football's biggest sides interested in him. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)