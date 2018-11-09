Antoine Griezmann 'So Pleased' to Remain at Atletico as He Plays Down Ballon d'Or Talk

Atletico Madrid forward Antoine Griezmann has insisted that he is delighted to have remained at the club, following a summer of speculation, also adding that Atleti's 2-0 victory over Borussia Dortmund on Tuesday was a special moment.

The Frenchman was heavily linked with a move to Barcelona during the summer, but instead - after a controversial televised decision announcement - remained in Madrid.

He played a crucial part of Atletico's victory over Dortmund midweek, which leaves the club needing just two more points to reach the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Speaking to UEFA.com after the game, Griezmann admitted: "It's nights like these that I love and why I am so pleased to play at this club."

The 27-year-old went on to discuss the significance of the result, after Atletico were overwhelmingly bested by Dortmund in their previous encounter - a 4-0 defeat towards the end of October.

He added: "We really wanted to give them a game after they hammered us in Germany. We learned from our errors and have given a much better image of ourselves.

"We had important players injured and the side has responded, as it always does. This is Atletico."





As well as scoring goals for Atletico, Griezmann played a starring role for France as Les Bleus lifted the World Cup trophy this summer. Griezmann racked up four goals and three assists during the tournament, and was subsequently nominated for the Ballon d'Or award.

When asked whether he felt he could win the award, Griezmann insisted that he is only concerned whether a Frenchman wins the award. He said: "We will see.

"I prefer to enjoy the game and my teammates. The Ballon d'Or depends on votes, so we will see. Who do I want to see lift it? A French player."

There are seven French players on the shortlist for the award, including the likes of N'Golo Kante, Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe, who have all enjoyed stellar years.

However, they will face a battle to wrestle the award away from Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo, who have dominated proceedings since 2008. AC Milan legend Kaka won the award in 2007, which was the last time that neither Ronaldo or Messi lifted the prestigious trophy.