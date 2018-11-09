Rafa Benitez Hints That Talented Teenager Could Get First Team Call-Up if Good Form Continues

Newcastle head coach Rafael Benitez has been singing the praises of teenage sensation Elias Sorensen, admitting that the forward could press for a first team place in time.

The Danish striker - just 19 years of age - has recently been called up to train with the first team following a string of impressive performances for the Magpies' Under-23 side.

Sorensen has been in terrific form this season for the youth side, leading the scoring charts with a remarkable 13 goals already after scoring a hat-trick against Aston Villa's Under-23s, following that up with a brace against Manchester United's Under-23s earlier this month.

Image by Harry Thompson

Speaking to Shields Gazette about the youngster, Benitez said: "He did well. He has energy and movement. We’re lucky to have some young players coming sometimes to help the first team.

"We’re just talking about a couple of training sessions, but you could see the lad has the effort and desire to play in the first team. It depends on him. The players have to knock on the door by what they do on the pitch."

Newcastle's problems in attacking areas have been well documented this campaign, having only managed to find the back of the net seven times in 11 matches – only Huddersfield have been less potent, with five goals. Whether Sorensen can add the much needed firepower up front remains to be seen, but with Joselu the leading scorer at the club with only two goals, it might be time to give a few youngsters their chance.

LINDSEY PARNABY/GettyImages

When Sorensen was asked about his boss, he didn't hold back in his praise, the young Dane telling The Chronicle: "It's a massive thing to be at a club where Rafa Benitez is. He is a big-name manager and he has won the Champions League. It would be the dream to be managed by him."