How to Watch Crystal Palace vs. Tottenham: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Crystal Palace vs Tottenham in a Premier League fixture on Saturday, Nov. 10.

By Charlotte Carroll
November 10, 2018

Crystal Palace and Tottenham face off in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Selhurst Park is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (8-3-0) enters the match currently fourth in the league standings. Spurs won their latest Premier League contest on Saturday when they beat the Wolves 3–2 and are riding the momentum of a come-from-behind win over PSV in the Champions League that kept their hopes at advancing alive.

Crystal Palace (2-7-2) comes into Saturday's contest 14th in the Premier League table and is winless in its last six games (0-5-1), with the lone draw a surprise 2-2 result vs. Arsenal. It'll hope for a similar result against another north London foe on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

