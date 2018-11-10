Crystal Palace and Tottenham face off in a Premier League contest on Saturday, Nov. 10. Kickoff from Selhurst Park is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Tottenham (8-3-0) enters the match currently fourth in the league standings. Spurs won their latest Premier League contest on Saturday when they beat the Wolves 3–2 and are riding the momentum of a come-from-behind win over PSV in the Champions League that kept their hopes at advancing alive.

Crystal Palace (2-7-2) comes into Saturday's contest 14th in the Premier League table and is winless in its last six games (0-5-1), with the lone draw a surprise 2-2 result vs. Arsenal. It'll hope for a similar result against another north London foe on Saturday.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: NBC, Universo

Live stream: You can watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

