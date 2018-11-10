Huddersfield Among Clubs Linked With Move for Frozen Out England International

Huddersfield and Bristol City have both been linked with a move for Burnley and England goalkeeper Tom Heaton.

The 32-year-old has featured just three times in all competitions this season, with none of those games coming in the Premier League, as the form of summer signing Joe Hart has seen Heaton have to make do with a place on the bench.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

As a result, The Sun report that Huddersfield are interested in making a move for the experienced goalkeeper, with a view to doing a deal when the transfer window reopens in January.

David Wagner's side have conceded 21 goals in just 11 Premier League games this season, as the Terriers boss looks to add quality in defensive positions in order for the Yorkshire club to avoid relegation from England's top tier come May.

According to Bristol Live however, Bristol City's manager Lee Johnson has identified Heaton as a target in the new year on a short term deal as they look to rival Huddersfield for the keeper, who reportedly would be willing to drop down the Championship and re-join the side he left to move to Burnley in 2013.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

It's unclear however whether Burnley manager Sean Dyche would sanction the deal due to the shoulder injury sustained by Nick Pope earlier in the season.

Heaton has a wealth of experience, making 181 appearances for Burnley alone during his career, keeping 61 clean sheets, and has also earned three England caps, with his last appearance for his country coming against France in 2017.