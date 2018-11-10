Jadon Sancho Dismisses Borussia Dortmund Exit Talk Amid Paris Saint-Germain & Man City Rumours

By 90Min
November 10, 2018

England international Jadon Sancho is adamant that he isn't thinking about leaving Borussia Dortmund any time soon, despite transfer rumours linking the teenager with a big money move elsewhere in Europe.

The 18-year-old has been one of the best performing players in the Bundesliga this season, scoring four goals and claiming six assists in just 10 league appearances.

Matthias Hangst/GettyImages

Following his first call-up to the senior England national team, Sancho has been held up as the poster boy for young players in the Premier League who a looking for regular first team football and he has already been tipped to join one of Europe's financial powerhouses, with Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain among those linked.

However, Sancho insists that he owes a lot to Dortmund for putting their faith in him back in 2017, adding that he wants to honour his long-term contract at Signal Iduna Park.

"I'm not wasting any thoughts on a change, I owe a lot to BVB and I have a lot in mind with this team. I'm happy here and did not sign for so long for nothing," Sancho told Bild (via Sky Sports).

The former Manchester City youngster will be in action once again for Dortmund this weekend when they host reigning champions Bayern Munich in the highly anticipated Klassiker.

"By giving everything and giving our fans full throttle, we know how strong the Bavarians are but we also know that can beat them if we have a good day, especially at home," Sancho added ahead of Saturday's match. "We have respect for them but also a lot of self-confidence and we all stick together."

Lucien Favre's side will remain at the top of the Bundesliga table regardless of the result against Bayern Munich, and even second place Borussia Mönchengladbach can't leapfrog Dortmund this weekend.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The Black and Yellows could open up a seven-point gap in the race for their first league title since 2012 with a win over the travelling Bavarians, while Dortmund will also hope that Gladbach fall short in their match against SV Werder Bremen on Saturday.

