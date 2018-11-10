Jurgen Klopp Calls FFP a 'Really Good Thing' Amid Allegations Against Title Rivals Man City

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has heralded Financial Fair Play (FFP) as a 'good thing' and called on UEFA to take action against Manchester City, if they have been found to have flouted regulations.

German publication Der Spiegel recently published reports of allegations against the Premier League side, as well as Paris Saint-Germain among others, of fraudulent dealings in order to avoid FFP sanctions.

ANDREJ ISAKOVIC/GettyImages

While Klopp admitted the situation is 'difficult to comment' on, he is of the belief that should any club be found to have acted illegally, then football's European governing body must take action against them.

"I heard about the Der Spiegel story, but I didn’t read it so far," said Klopp, as quoted by The Mirror.

"It’s really difficult to comment, but what I can say in general is that FFP is a really good thing. But we always thought that. If it’s in place, they have to do something with it. I have no clue what happens. I know it is about Paris obviously and Man City.

Laurence Griffiths/GettyImages

"I’m not sure if other clubs are being talked about as well. That’s all I can say. I think FFP is a really good thing because it sets the rules and stuff like that. If everything is fine, then everything is fine. If not, then somebody should do something."

Meanwhile, recent reports have claimed the Reds could be set for new owners as the Fenway Sports Group are looking to sell, although the club have moved quickly to deny those claims.





Liverpool will be hoping to bounce back from their shock Champions League defeat to Red Star Belgrade in midweek when they host Fulham at Anfield on Sunday in their next game in the Premier League.