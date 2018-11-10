Serie A giants Juventus look to be leading the race, ahead of Barcelona, to sign promising center back Matthijs de Ligt, with the player's agent Mino Raiola reportedly helping to facilitate a deal.

The 19-year-old has become one of the top talents in world football due to his performances for both Ajax, with the defender already earning 11 caps for the Netherlands national team.

It appears that Juventus are in the ascendancy to sign De Ligt, as Italian media outlet Calciomercato claim the reigning Serie A champions have invited the defender to the club's facilities in Turin, in a bid to persuade the promising central defender to come and ply his trade at Juventus.

The article does also report that Barcelona club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has earmarked De Ligt as the Catalan side's primary defensive target, although the Ajax captain's agent Raiola could be a pivotal factor in deciding where he ends up.

Spanish media outlet SPORT, claim the 'super agent' has made contact with Juventus, a side that Raiola has a good relationship with, as he looks to land his client with a move to one of Europe's top clubs.

De Ligt has been an integral player for Ajax this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions, helping the Dutch side to second place in the Eredivise, just five points of leaders PSV Eindhoven, and are just two points behind Bayern Munich in their Champions League group with two games remaining.