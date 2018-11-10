Report: Juventus Leads Barcelona in Race to Sign Ajax Star Matthijs de Ligt

Serie A giants Juventus look to be leading the race, ahead of Barcelona, to sign promising center back Matthijs de Ligt, with the player's agent Mino Raiola reportedly helping to facilitate a deal. 

By 90Min
November 10, 2018

Serie A giants Juventus look to be leading the race, ahead of Barcelona, to sign promising center back Matthijs de Ligt, with the player's agent Mino Raiola reportedly helping to facilitate a deal. 

The 19-year-old has become one of the top talents in world football due to his performances for both Ajax, with the defender already earning 11 caps for the Netherlands national team. 

It appears that Juventus are in the ascendancy to sign De Ligt, as Italian media outlet Calciomercato claim the reigning Serie A champions have invited the defender to the club's facilities in Turin, in a bid to persuade the promising central defender to come and ply his trade at Juventus

The article does also report that Barcelona club president, Josep Maria Bartomeu, has earmarked De Ligt as the Catalan side's primary defensive target, although the Ajax captain's agent Raiola could be a pivotal factor in deciding where he ends up. 

Spanish media outlet SPORT, claim the 'super agent' has made contact with Juventus, a side that Raiola has a good relationship with, as he looks to land his client with a move to one of Europe's top clubs. 

De Ligt has been an integral player for Ajax this season, making 20 appearances in all competitions, helping the Dutch side to second place in the Eredivise, just five points of leaders PSV Eindhoven, and are just two points behind Bayern Munich in their Champions League group with two games remaining. 

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address
.
View Profile
Full Scoreboard
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
OUT
HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
IN
Eagle (-2)
Birdie (-1)
Bogey (+1)
Double Bogey (+2)