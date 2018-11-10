Puel Gives Leicester Players Blessing to Celebrate in Tribute to Late Owner Despite Risk of Booking

Leicester manager Claude Puel has given his players license to celebrate goals against Burnley however they wish, despite the risk of punishment from referee Mike Dean.

On Saturday afternoon Leicester play their first home game since the tragic passing of owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha and four others in a helicopter crash on October 27.





Demarai Gray scored the winner for the Foxes last time out against Cardiff. He received a yellow card for his celebrations after removing his shirt to reveal a tribute message for Srivaddhanaprabha, and was booked by Lee Probert in a move that sparked controversy.

Richard Heathcote/GettyImages

Dean is expected to do the same as Probert should a Leicester player take off his shirt, after referee authority the PGMOL insisted that exceptions to the regulation cannot be made..

"The gesture of Demarai when he scored was fantastic and it was the emotion without thinking," said Puel as reported by The Daily Mail. "He was happy for his chairman. It was the right reflex and the referee's decision is a normal thing.

"It is the rules. We can't make a difference. We need to accept this and we have no problem about this. We don't have regrets about this at all. I'm am happy about this gesture and I have no problem with this again."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Player celebrations are far from the only tributes the club have planned for Saturday's match. Around 20,000 Leicester City fans are set to join a memorial walk in honour of the victims of the helicopter crash.





The 5000/1 March (named after the odds the club overcame to win the Premier League in 2016) will take place from Jubilee Square to the King Power Stadium before kick off on Saturday.





In addition to the march, players will wear commemorative shirts for the match with their owner's name embroidered on them, and a special tribute video will play before kick off. Fans will also be given commemorative scarves, pin badges, clappers and programmes.