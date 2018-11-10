Sol Bamba Reveals How He Avoided Being Booked for Taking His Shirt Off After Scoring Cardiff Winner

Sol Bamba has admitted he avoided being booked for taking his shirt off when celebrating by simply denying that he did it when asked by the referee.

In what has been a very tough start to the season for Cardiff City fans so far, and it looked like being another long day at the office when Lewis Dunk put Brighton 1-0 up after just six minutes.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

However, a goal from Callum Paterson just before the half hour mark got the hosts back on level terms before an injury time winner from Bamba secured all three points for the Bluebirds to wrap up just their second win of the season.

Given the meaning of the goal, few fans would have blamed the central defender for taking his shirt off with emotions running high - even if it did mean picking up a yellow card for his troubles.

However, Bamba escaped a booking, leaving many questioning how he was able to do so. Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, the defender offered quite a simple explanation, revealing: "The ref said to me 'did you take your shirt off?' I said 'no I didn't'."



Martin Atkinson: Sol, did you take your top off after your celebration?



Sol Bamba: No... 👀



Martin Atkinson: Fair enough pic.twitter.com/WXqrKv1VTA — ODDSbible (@ODDSbible) November 10, 2018

It really is as simple as that. It's quite hard to believe that no officials saw the act, especially given the fact Bamba charged over towards the corner flag in celebration where the linesman was positioned right next to where it all happened.