Due to a torrential downpour in Buenos Aires, which caused the Bombonera pitch to be waterlogged, the much anticipated first leg of the Copa Libertadores final between Boca Juniors and River Plate was postponed on Saturday.

The news came after officials tested the grounds and it was clearly evident that the pitch was not safe to play. Boca Juniors president Daniel Angelici also confirmed the news with the aim to reschedule for Sunday, 4pm local time (2pm ET).

Por motivos de fuerza mayor el partido queda suspendido para mañana, domingo 11 de noviembre a las 16:00 h. — CONMEBOL.com (@CONMEBOL) November 10, 2018

Clearly, this was the right decision as heavy rain kept attacking the capital from the start of the day. Boca Juniors attempted to do everything possible to maintain playing conditions but by the afternoon, it became a task too hard to handle.

Se puede jugar tranquilamente (?). Lo dice el mismo que afirmó que Zuculini estaba habilitado, que Wanchope no debía fechas, etc, etc, etc... pic.twitter.com/xV75EYk8le — César Luis Merlo (@CLMerlo) November 10, 2018

Sunday will offer even more issues as the weather is not likely to improve. In addition, league matches nearby are also scheduled, offering a bigger headache for league and CONMEBOL officials.

Boca Juniors vs River Plate is one of the world's most heated rivalries, possibly described as the greatest derby in the game. This is the first time in the history of the Superclasico that its also the scene for the final of the Copa Libertadores.