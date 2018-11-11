AC Milan will host Juventus in an Italian Serie A match on Sunday, Nov. 11. Kickoff for the Derby d'Italia from the San Siro in Milan is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET.

Juventus (10-0-1) enters the fixture atop the league standings as the last remaining unbeaten in the Italian top flight. In its most recent match, however, Juventus was defeated by Manchester United in the UEFA Champions League despite getting a magnificent opening goal from Cristiano Ronaldo.

Milan (6-2-3) comes into the match fourth in the Serie A standings. The club has rattled off three straight wins in league play. It most recently faced Real Betis in a UEFA Europa League contest, drawing 1-1.

Here's how to watch Sunday's game:

Time: 2:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: Rai Italia America

Live stream: You can stream the match via ESPN+.

SI TV is now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.