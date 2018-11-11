Arsenal Boss Emery Backs Youngster Eddie Nketiah to Shine as Replacement for Injured Danny Welbeck

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has backed youngster Eddie Nketiah to step up and shine as a replacement for Danny Welbeck, who is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines after picking up a serious ankle injury against Sporting CP.

Nketiah is set to replace Welbeck in the squad to face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday afternoon, and could make his first Premier League appearance of the season if called into action. The 19-year-old has excelled at youth level with the Gunners, and is widely considered as one of the club's most gifted academy products in years.

Discussing his plans to utilise the England Under-21 international, via the Daily Mail, Emery said: "The first thing is to look inside (the club for replacements. We have a striker who is working well in the under-23s and improving also – Eddie Nketiah. He can have chances but I think it’s early to speak about the possibility of (making a new signing in) January.”

The Gunners have got the 2018/19 season off to a flyer, and head into Sunday's clash against Wolves full of confidence after seven of their opening 11 matches. Emery's side are just six points off current leaders Manchester City, and will be looking to signal their intent to challenge for the league title with another strong performance this weekend.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal favourite Paul Person has claimed that the Gunners will ease past Wolves on Sunday. The football pundit said that the visitors have looked less solid at the back in recent weeks, and Arsenal's newfound ability to play attractive, attacking football will put them in good stead to claim all three points.